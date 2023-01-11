Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington City Council member Tom McCallister was sentenced Thursday to an indeterminate sentence of two to 10 years, a month after a jury found him guilty of malicious wounding in the 2019 shooting of a Huntington man that left him paralyzed.

McCallister, 82, was also found guilty of use or presentment of a firearm during a felony. Its one-year sentence will run concurrently.

Recommended for you