HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington City Council member Tom McCallister was sentenced Thursday to an indeterminate sentence of two to 10 years, a month after a jury found him guilty of malicious wounding in the 2019 shooting of a Huntington man that left him paralyzed.
McCallister, 82, was also found guilty of use or presentment of a firearm during a felony. Its one-year sentence will run concurrently.
McCallister was the shooter in a confrontation between him, his brother Johnny McCallister, and the victim, Ron McDowell Jr. Charges against Johnny McCallister, a former Cabell County magistrate, were dismissed in August.
McDowell was shot April 27, 2019, when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. First responders found him on the ground in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington on his back. He was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene.
“I truly admit the guilt that the state has charged me with. I want to apologize to you, apologize to the family — God knows that I am sorry for what happened,” McCallister said in an orange prison uniform and handcuffs to Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard in court Thursday.
Defense attorney Mike Eachus asked Howard to allow McCallister — who was on home confinement for three years before the conviction — to stay on home confinement for his sentencing because of his age, health and no reported previous confinement violations.
Eachus said his client spent his 82nd birthday at the Western Regional Jail just two days prior to the Thursday sentencing. He said McCallister has diabetes and a heart condition.
McDowell, 41, died Oct. 4, 2022, due to complications from being paralyzed on the right side of his face and from the waist down, according to the family.
“Eighty-eight seconds. My son was on the phone call with 911 — 88 seconds. … (The McCallisters) were standing there with guns on (him),” the victim’s father, Ron McDowell, said. “I watched my son for three and half years going to a nursing home, dwindled to nothing. At the end of his life, he probably didn’t even weigh 70 pounds and was in the fetal position.”
The brothers have said the shooting was an act of self-defense in a breaking and entering and that the victim had a knife in his hand.
In the 911 call made by the defendant, Tom McCallister told police the break-ins needed to end and that he was going to have to do something. He testified that it was one of 20 reports at the property in a short period of time.
“(The defendant) was telling the truth. He wasn’t going to put up with it much more,” Wayne County Prosecutor Dustin Shreve told the jury before the Dec. 1, 2022, verdict.
Shreve told Howard that the three years McDowell was in nursing home unable to walk was a sentence that McCallister gave the victim — stating now McCallister should get a sentence.
“In no point did (McCallister) try to aid McDowell,” Shreve told Howard before the sentencing. “This is a malicious act. … This cannot go unpunished.”
McCallister could be eligible for parole in two years when he will be 84 years old.