HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to distributing nearly $3,000 worth of heroin.
Jonathan Walker, 29, of Ceredo, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his May 23 sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made during a hearing earlier this week showed Walker admitted that on March 8, 2021, he met an informant in the driveway of his residence on D Street in Ceredo and sold the informant one ounce of heroin for $2,750.
In an unrelated case, Thompson said a Huntington man caught last year with cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine, also pleaded guilty this week.
Donald Duane Cole, 51, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 16.
As part of his plea, Cole admitted he was present when agents executed a search warrant at his residence on 9th Avenue in Huntington on July 29, 2021. Cole admitted to agents he was in possession of crack cocaine, and agents seized crack cocaine during the search.
Cole admitted in court he intended to sell crack cocaine. Cole further admitted that he participated with others in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Huntington area between April and July 2021.