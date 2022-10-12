Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, counselors and social workers in Cabell and Wayne counties report students are utilizing mental health resources in their schools more often.

Counselors and social workers were available to aid students in a variety of concerns before the pandemic, but staff said the pandemic diminished the stigma around mental health concerns, and more students take advantage of the resources available to them.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you