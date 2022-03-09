WAYNE — The WVU Extension Service office is preparing for summer’s Energy Express program and is looking for mentors and community coordinators to guide young students through their reading program.
Energy Express returns to Wayne County June 9-July 29 this year and extension agent Julie Tritz said she is excited the summer is looking like it will be close to normal compared to recent years.
“I think this summer will be the first summer that will be similar to 2019,” she said. “So, I think I’m excited that kids will have, in different parts of the county, an opportunity to participate in this program and have an opportunity to increase their love of reading.”
Energy Express focuses on reading, Tritz said, and helps prevents students from experiencing the “summer slide.” Tritz explained the summer slide as when young individuals do not keep up with reading over the summer months and return to school with lower reading levels, possibly leading to teachers having to review more than expected.
Tritz said in West Virginia, roughly 75% of students who participate in Energy Express either maintain or increase their reading scores.
Taking place at Buffalo Elementary, Fort Gay K-8 and Crum K-8 this year, Tritz said the program is free for students and will provide a variety of activities to make reading fun.
“It’s not just sitting in a classroom and reading books all day,” she said. “They’re doing writing around the story that they’ve read. They’re doing drama around the story that they’ve read. They’re doing other homemade crafts around the story they’ve read, all kinds of hands-on activities around reading with the whole goal to make reading come alive.”
Tritz said she is currently looking for mentors and community coordinators to teach the participants, and interviews will begin in mid-March until all positions are filled. Tritz said she is looking for 15 mentors and three coordinators either in college or recent high school graduates who will be entering college.
Mentors and coordinators will earn a living allowance of $2,350.00 plus $1,374.60 education award. Those interested in applying can contact the WVU Extension Office.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.