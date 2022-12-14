Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — A jury unanimously recommended mercy for a Genoa man convicted of kidnapping charges in the 2020 home invasion that left an elderly couple bloody and handcuffed.

Nathan Allen Dolen, 42, was found guilty Nov. 9 of attempted first-degree murder of Ronald Adkins, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.

Recommended for you