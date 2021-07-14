KENOVA — A Montana woman was arrested on drug charges in Kenova after a traffic stop Tuesday.
Michelle Ellen Kelly, 49, was jailed at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was $50,000.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Kelly was arrested during a traffic stop in Kenova on Tuesday evening.
During the stop, a K-9 indicated a controlled substance was in the vehicle, and during a subsequent search a distribution quantity of meth was found in fake aluminum cans in the cab of the vehicle. A magnetic box was also seized during the stop.
The Huntington Police Department assisted on the stop.