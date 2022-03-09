WAYNE — Though the beginning of 2022 has already given the county multiple snow coverings, March may see another one as early as this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong cold front will push through the region late Friday into Friday night. Much colder air will move in behind the front for Saturday into Saturday night.
The air is cold enough to produce upslope snow showers with some accumulations possible, mainly in the mountains, but with chances all over.
Leading up to the weekend, Wednesday will see rain, mainly before noon with a high near 48 and chance of precipitation of 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night, temperatures will drop with a low around 36. Then Friday, there is a 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. with estimated high near 63.
Friday night into early Saturday morning is when rain showers are expected to shift to snow showers between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow showers after 4 a.m. with a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday will see snow showers, mainly before 10 a.m. with a high near 30. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 16 degrees. The weekend will finish out with a high near 46 degrees on Sunday and low around 31 degrees.
As these are early predictions, the National Weather Service notes these conditions could change as the week progresses.