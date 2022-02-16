A refurbished seat is shown at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington as part of the center's ongoing Take A Seat Under the Stars campaign. Row by row, the 2,200 seats are being completely restored, including fabric matching the original seats from when the Thomas Lamb-theater was first opened in 1928.
A refurbished seat is shown at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington as part of the center's ongoing Take A Seat Under the Stars campaign. Row by row, the 2,200 seats are being completely restored, including fabric matching the original seats from when the Thomas Lamb-theater was first opened in 1928.
HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc. has recovered an additional 307 chairs in the theater as part of its “Take A Seat Under the Stars” campaign, Board President Bob Plymale recently announced.
The refurbishment was accomplished with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the WV Commission on the Arts, according to a news release. The money received from this grant from the state was matched by private donors.
“We are so appreciative to have the support of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and our Keith-Albee patronsfor this important initiative,” said Terry Deppner Hardin, director of development, in the release. “The ‘Take a Seat Under the Stars’ campaign continues. We are still looking for seat sponsors at varying investment levels. If you want to memorialize or honor a special person or loved one, or if a business owner wants to promote their company, this is a unique way to do so.”
Deppner Hardin said the “Take a Seat” investment levels are Maestro ($1,500) for Row B to Row O on the Orchestra Level and Loge Boxes; Director ($1,250) for the remaining Orchestra Level seats; and Conductor ($1,000) for all regular Balcony seats behind the Loge. There are plans to restore an additional 500 chairs in the upcoming year.
Plymale said in the release he was especially pleased with the refurbishment of the first 75 seats in the middle of the balcony dedicated to the 75 Marshall University football players, coaches and community members who died in the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash near Tri-State Airport. There will be a special commemorative ceremony for those seats at a later time, he said.
To find out more about the Take a Seat Under the Stars campaign, visit www.keithalbee.com.