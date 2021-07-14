DUNLOW — Dunlow Community Center, a food distribution center run by Bill Likens, has distributed 357,548 pounds of food donated from the Huntington Food Bank from January to June 2021, according to documents from one of their distribution partners, the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington.
Likens said the assistance they receive from the Facing Hunger Food Bank is wonderful, and he is happy to be able to help others in his community.
“Any help that we receive is good help because we are able to give back to our community,” he said. “This is all for them, so us receiving so much food from the Facing Hunger Food Bank is great for everyone.”
Compared to other centers assisted by the Facing Hunger Food Bank, Hissom Inter-City Mission food distribution center in Charleston had distributed the second highest amount of food in the first half of 2021 with 323,384 given away.
In Wayne County, Dunlow’s center had surpassed every other distribution center by at least 300,000 pounds, with the closest comparison being Stoney Hill Baptist Church in Kermit with 48,293 pounds of food so far this year. Likens said even though they have distributed more food than other locations, distribution centers that can give away any food to families is good for the community.
Wayne County Commissioner Jeff Maddox said Likens’ ability to run the food bank is not the only reason it is successful, but the ability to make connections to find food available for the community contributes greatly as well.
“I am just in awe of what Bill and his wife have done and the service that they provide to residents of the county that have needs,” Maddox said. “It’s not just the distribution; it is the ability to find the items to distribute is a big part of what they do to be able to provide for hundreds and hundreds of people. They don’t just open their doors and give stuff away, they work with others to be able to help the local residents.”
Likens said the center, ran through the Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel, an outreach of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, also routinely works with Christian Appalachian Project and World Vision and receives direct calls from manufacturing companies with overstock.
While the contribution from Facing Hunger Food Bank is a hefty amount, Likens said they believe it to be only about 40% of the amount distributed so far this year.
Likens said he believes they have distributed about 1 million pounds of goods since the beginning of 2021.
This is an increase compared to previous years, but Likens said the increase is partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ice and flooding that occurred in February and March.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase compared to the last few years, but you have to remember some of that is because of COVID and also we had extra distribution earlier in the year to help with the disaster relief,” Likens said. “But even now when we are at, or hopefully at the tail end of the pandemic, we still have more than we did at the same time previous years.”
Likens said in 2019, the distribution average probably between 250 to 300 families a month receiving food. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020, the center distributed food to more than 900 families, creating a new record.
Likens said in 2021 the average amount of families receiving food at the monthly giveaways has been around 500.