HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network was officially established in 2018 after the Cabell Huntington Hospital acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center was finalized.
“Mountain Health Network was in its infancy when we were faced with the unforeseen, unanticipated and unprecedented series of challenges that COVID-19 created for us, now in its third year,” said Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. “The professionals in our system have been pioneers in providing life-saving care during the unknown of COVID in 2020, early adopters of treatments that have led the nation in successful outcomes, and innovators redefining care to beat this virus. Each day, they put their fears and personal concerns aside to provide medical treatment and compassion to our patients when they need them most.”
Yingling said that early on, the focus of the leadership team was to establish “Centers of Excellence.”
“Building on the strengths of each hospital, the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington and the Regional Heart Center at St. Mary’s were selected as the first Centers of Excellence for the system in 2019,” he said.
A year later, the system announced that SMMC’s acquisition of HIMG was complete.
“With the addition of HIMG to MHN in September 2020, we now number more than 600 physicians, in a number of specialties,” Yingling said. “We continue to look for partnerships that will allow us to grow and expand our resources, creating a regional health care destination that will provide advanced medicine and compassionate care for years to come.”
MHN currently employs 6,200 people, making it one of the largest employers in the region.
“We appreciate their participation in the vaccination program,” Yingling said. “Through vaccines, we can better care for our patients and each other. Thanks to everyone’s commitment, we had an amazing 99.99% compliance.”
He said MHN continues to focus on growth that supports the system by engaging and investing in the best opportunities.
“Those include expanding Centers of Excellence, working with Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to expand the system’s role as the primary teaching hospitals in the region, enhance access for patients, and reduce the burden of chronic disease through prevention, detection and treatment of risk factors,” Yingling said. “Those opportunities also may include regional relationships and partnerships.”
He said despite the challenges of the pandemic, MHN was able to enhance patient access through several renovations and additions, including the addition of emergency room beds at CHH, a new Regional Sleep Center on the SMMC campus and the opening of an outpatient pharmacy on the SMMC campus.
St. Mary’s Pharmacy opened in October for employees and in November for the community. The pharmacy is located in the Highlawn Medical Building, adjacent to the main SMMC campus.
“This year, we continue construction on a new medical office building at CHH, which will house multiple services, including physical therapy, neurology services, physician offices, endoscopy, lab and imaging services, enhancing patient access to the most frequently used outpatient services at CHH,” Yingling said.
CHH projects also included:
- Administration/laundry/new clinical decision-observation unit: $3.2 million project to locate 18 additional observation beds (six net new beds) in the former administration area, which moved to the former laundry area.
- Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)/endoscopy six-bed expansion: Help to lower average length of stay by expediting inpatient surgeries and endoscopies.
- Emergency Department expansion and renovation: Addition of 10 beds to the ED, along with renovating the old ED space for better patient flow and to expand total beds.
- Adding electronic bed control board to CHH to match SMMC capabilities for improved patient flow and bed management.
- Groundbreaking in August on $51 million medical office building to enhance patient access to the most frequently used outpatient services. It’s a five-floor, 75,000-square-foot structure being constructed on the main campus of CHH, adjacent to the parking garage.
It will connect via two access walkways — one from the parking garage and one to Marshall Health and the main hospital — and it will house multiple services including physical therapy, physician offices, lab, and endoscopy, neurology and imaging services.
“The medical office building is scheduled to be completed by August 2024,” Yingling said.
SMMC projects also included:
- New and expanded Regional Sleep Center opened on SMMC campus in the former Hospitality House.
- SMMC and St. Mary’s Medical Management (SMMC’s managed physician group) signed a new Humana contract, opening access to new patients for whom SMMC was previously out of network for insurance coverage.
MHN’s plans for 2022 include a focus on growth that supports the system by engaging and investing in the best opportunities, which may include regional relationships and partnerships, according to Yingling.
MHN joined the WVU Health System as owners of Peak Health, a West Virginia-based health insurance company formed in 2021 with the mission of making health care more accessible, understandable and collaborative. They are also part of the clinically integrated West Virginia Health Network.
“We want to expand our Centers of Excellence and continue the clinical integration of our two hospitals,” Yingling said. “We will continue to work with our academic partner, Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, to expand our role as the primary teaching hospital in the region and provide access to research and support physician recruitment.”
He said MHN will continue to foster a culture that supports strengthened engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion among physicians, employees, community and stakeholders.
MHN also launched a nursing tuition assistance award program to help students pursue a career in nursing.
For high school graduates who have been accepted into nursing school or currently enrolled nursing students attending nursing school who meet certain criteria and agree to work as a registered nurse at CHH or SMMC for five years, the program:
- Covers the cost of nursing courses, books, resources and fees for students admitted to St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
- Provides up to $5,000 per semester for four semesters for selected students at Marshall University School of Nursing, Ohio University Southern and Ashland Community & Technical College.
“This is one of the innovative programs we’re developing to offer careers to members of our community while preparing our workforce for the future,” he said.
Today, MHN serves more than 900,000 children and adults in 23 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.
MHN’s mission is to improve the well-being of the communities they serve through understanding, respecting and meeting their health needs. Its vision is to create a world-class health system that delivers compassionate and innovative care enhanced by education, research and technology.