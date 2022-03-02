HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), members of Mountain Health Network (MHN), are offering wellness lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in March and April.
Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled from 7 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, from March 7 until April 29.
Blood profiles include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and Vitamin D and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
“It’s important for everyone to keep up with their regular screenings and not delay care,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer, MHN. “These profiles can be an important step in helping to prevent small issues from becoming bigger problems and so we are extremely pleased to once again be able to offer them to the community.”
MHN is offering four screening locations:
CHH Lab, 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th Street, Huntington.
SMMC Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington
HIMG, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
SMMC Ironton Campus, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
To schedule an appointment, call the Mountain Health Network Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed