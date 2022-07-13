HUNTINGTON — Wellness screenings are available to the community this month.
The wellness lab screenings, which are available by appointment only, are being offered by Mountain Health Network.
The wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, July 5-29.
“Keeping up with regular screenings is an important part of maintaining your health,” Dr. Larry Dial, chief clinical officer at Mountain Health Network, said in a news release. “Screenings can prevent small issues from becoming bigger problems, so we are pleased to be able to offer these profiles to the community at a low cost.”
The blood profiles include 29 tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, for $25, according to the release. People may also choose to be tested for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone, which cost $5 per test, and vitamin D and prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which cost $15 per test.
The lab work done during the wellness screening should be completed while the person is fasting, the release said.
Screenings are available at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Lab, located in the 20th Street Professional Building at 1115 20th St. in Huntington.
Future screenings will be available at HIMG in September and St. Mary’s Medical Center in November, the release said.
To schedule an appointment for a screening in July, call the Mountain Health Network Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056.