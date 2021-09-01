The Mountain Heritage Day Festival returns to Fort Gay Saturday, Sept. 4, and the town’s mayor said she is excited to see everyone out to enjoy the festivities.
Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield said after taking 2020 off in hosting the festival, this year’s Mountain Heritage Day Festival is sure to have exciting activities for everyone.
“There’s going to be a ton of fun stuff for everyone to enjoy,” Hatfield said. “We just hope people come out since we didn’t get to have the festival last year.”
Hatfield said some of the planned events include booths for vendors selling crafts and food, games for children, music and more.
The parade is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. with lineup starting at 9:30. Later in the day, attendees can watch a magician perform at 1 p.m. and Fort Gay native and rising singer Rachel Messer perform at 1:45 p.m.
Hatfield said she is grateful to have Messer returning to perform during the festival, as she has drawn a crowd in the past.
Leading up to the Mountain Heritage Festival, Hatfield said Fort Gay is welcoming back it’s alumni on Friday.
“Fort Gay, for as long as I can remember, has always had Labor Day weekend also be Alumni weekend,” Hatfield said. “So, on Friday we welcome people from all over to come back and then they usually stay to participate in the parade or festival activities.”
Co-organizer Janet Wellman said they are welcoming people back for the 50th year of the festival, and while COVID-19 may have slowed down the growth of the festival, they will continue to provide entertainment for the community.
“We just hope everyone comes out to enjoy themselves since we couldn’t do it last year,” she said “It may not be as big as previous years, but we will hopefully get to be bigger and better next year and keep growing as the years go on.”
Wellman said in previous years, the event has included quilt and car shows, and she hopes to eventually be able to welcome those back.
For now though, she said, she is just happy to have people be supportive.
Hatfield said Friday will feature the annual golf tournament at Yatesville Lake Golf Course in Kentucky, an alumni banquet at 6 p.m. Friday and a ground breaking ceremony.
Coalfield Development will be breaking ground on the old Fort Gay High School at 4 p.m. Friday to start the beginning of construction to turn the high school into an apartment building.
The building is expected to house eight apartments and have a multipurpose space on the first floor.
