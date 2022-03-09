HUNTINGTON — MacKenzie Morley, director of marketing for C.J. Hughes Construction Co. Inc., said she came to Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington with a problem.
“C.J. Hughes, like many, faced some workforce challenges and being able to have a pipeline of people to hire and bring into our business,” Morley said. “We turned to Mountwest Community & Technical College to see if they might be able to help us.”
C. J. Hughes is a 75-year-old West Virginia company that is one of the region’s leading underground pipeline, utility and facility construction contractors.
Joshua Baker, president of Mountwest, said after a couple conversations with the company, everyone realized that a great opportunity existed.
“They’re looking for workers each year, and we knew we could create a program that exactly fits their needs,” Baker said.
On Thursday afternoon, officials with Mountwest and C.J. Hughes came together to announce the Utility Construction Program at the college.
“A new career path is open for enrollment at Mountwest Community & Technical College thanks to this collaboration with C.J. Hughes,” Baker said.
He says the new program will offer students the opportunity to learn about the utility construction industry and receive paid on-the-job training.
“Nine weeks into the program, the students begin to get paid,” he said. “Once they get their safety training, that’s when on-the-job training begins. It’s a paid internship. They will also be able to obtain a college certificate in nine months. At that point, they will be employable as a regular full-time employee. If they want, they can continue on as they are working full time and earn an associate degree with us in the second year.”
The two-year degree would be an Associate of Applied Science, Baker said.
“If they want a bachelor’s degree after that and continue into management, we can help in connecting them to that path as well,” he added.
Morley said the federal infrastructure bill is allotting billions of dollars for West Virginia roads and bridges, broadband development, utility infrastructure repair and replacement, water quality improvement and transportation.
“The work that needs to be done with this money is work that we do every single day,” Morley said. “We need enough qualified workers to handle the workload so that we can keep this work for our local businesses and employees. C.J. Hughes is growing, our industry has been brought to the forefront thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and we need individuals who are ready and excited to work in a field that is not just a job, but a career.
“We are elated to partner with Mountwest and keep these jobs close to home.”
Baker said this type of collaboration is the future of workforce development and higher education.
“This is what we love to do — create solutions for our community and our partners that will ultimately have a greater impact on our region,” Baker said. “State funding and grant resources are what make this work, and we are fortunate to have these opportunities available to us.”
Baker said they are hoping for at least 20 students to begin the program in the fall.
“We can handle way more than that and are hoping to get to around 40 to 50 as the program progresses,” he said. “I love that we are going to be able to reach in and grab members of our community, and we are going to be able to give the specific workforce training for specific companies, and they will get paid while they complete the program. This particular program took less than a year from concept to start.”
Baker said Mountwest wants to build a workforce pipeline where community members get training, get a job and get to work as quickly as possible.
“We can all work together to train the workforce that is needed for the companies and industries right here in our local communities,” he said. “We would love to replicate this model with other companies and other industries as well.”
Mountwest offers an array of programs that span numerous industries, according to Baker.
“The concept of a partnership with a local business isn’t new to Mountwest,” he said. “We have a maritime academy that is offered through Mountwest thanks to a collaboration with our local Coast Guard, and we want to do more.”
Mountwest, originally established in 1975 as Marshall Community College, has been an accredited institution since 2003.
For more information about the program, visit Mountwest online at mctc.edu.