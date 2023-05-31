HUNTINGTON— Mountwest Community and Technical College received a $10,000 check Thursday for the Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund.
During an event in the presidential suite of the Mountwest building on the college’s main campus in Huntington, Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Automotive, presented the check and took photos with Mountwest President Josh Baker and others from Mountwest.
“The future of the state’s economy is gonna heavily involve the training on trades and making sure that we’ve got the appropriate resources to do that,” Miller said during the event. “It is one of the most important things we can do, developing any economy, is making sure that we have people trained in trades, so what you guys do is good work.”
Dutch Miller Automotive, represented by Miller at the event, is the inaugural donor for the Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund, a project that Baker said he, Mesha Shamblin, vice president of institutional advancement and human resources at Mountwest, and individuals over the Mountwest Foundation have been chatting about for over a year.
In an email, Shamblin, who was also present at the check presentation, said, “The Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund has been developed to provide one-time, urgent and immediate financial assistance to students of Mountwest who experience unforeseen personal emergencies that are not directly related to their education, but could impact their ability to successfully continue their studies.
“Examples of hardships include family/personal emergencies, critical past due housing or utility expenses, technology needs, transportation needs, food or clothing insecurity, and more,” Shamblin said in the email. “The goal of the fund is to eliminate personal barriers that often prevent students from focusing on their educational goals.”
In an interview following the event, Miller said, “We (at Dutch Miller Automotive) just wanted to do our part to help make sure that there was additional funding available so that way people weren’t discouraged, because of whatever personal financial reason, from getting a better education or learning a new skill or a trade.”
Shamblin said in her email that the fund is completely supported through donations to the Mountwest Foundation. She said those who are interested in doing so can give through https://www.mightycause.com/donate/Mctc-Foundation or via check to the Mountwest Foundation at 1 Mountwest Way in Huntington with a note on the memo line of “Emergency Fund.”
Baker said the hope is that those who receive assistance from the Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund will also eventually be able to contribute to the fund themselves.
“I love the idea that a student who gets help can later help others,” Baker said.
When applying for funding from the Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund, students will need a statement of support from a Mountwest faculty or staff member to be submitted and will also need to submit an essay that they write describing the need and formally requesting funding, Shamblin said in her email. She said the requests will be reviewed by and determinations made by the Mountwest Caring Campus Committee. Documentation to support the request may be required, according to Shamblin.
According to Baker, criteria for the Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund will be created this fall, and funds will begin being distributed next January.
