HUNTINGTON— Mountwest Community and Technical College received a $10,000 check Thursday for the Mountwest Foundation Student Emergency Fund.

During an event in the presidential suite of the Mountwest building on the college’s main campus in Huntington, Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Automotive, presented the check and took photos with Mountwest President Josh Baker and others from Mountwest.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson

@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

