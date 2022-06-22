Marshall University School of Theatre Director Jack Cirillo explains an acting exercise to West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts students on June 18, 2019, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Middle and high school-age students from across the state will spend time living and learning at Marshall University during the Governor’s Schools of West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Education, in partnership with Gov. Jim Justice, announced the return of the program for full in-person sessions for this summer.
Two of these sessions will take place at Marshall — the Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship, which began Sunday and runs through July 9, and the Governor’s School for the Arts, which runs June 26 to July 16.
The School of Entrepreneurship will have students make a business model, build prototypes and engage potential customers. All schools are taught entirely by university faculty. The School for the Arts will meet with skilled artists and dancers and take a trip to Columbus, Ohio, to see a play.
The different sessions are eligible for grades as young as seventh and as old as 11th, depending on the school. More than 300 students have committed to the different sessions. The others are hosted by West Virginia University, Fairmont State University and the Green Bank Observatory.
The programs allow students to learn and engage in a university environment as well as connect with other students across the state, according to Joey Wiseman, director of middle and secondary learning at the West Virginia Department of Education.
“It gives students a great opportunity to be at these colleges and universities, especially for these high school students. We may have families who have never attended college and don’t know what to expect,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman said students get a taste of college life by living in the dorms, eating the campus food and spending their evenings on the campus, all while being chaperoned.
The four academies were postponed in 2020 and held virtually in 2021, with this year’s programs planned at pre-pandemic levels.