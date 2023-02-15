Wayne County seemed to be coved in fire on Thursday February 9, as multiple blazes spanned the region caused by reasons ranging from forest fires to electrical fires.
According to the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management, around 3 p.m. three large fires broke out in Wayne, Centerville and Dixon.
All departments utilized mutual aide with out of state departments coming in to help contain the fires in multiple locations.
West Virginia Division of Forestry also aided in the efforts.
Some departments were forced to stay out and fight the fires well into the evening and night hours to try and contain the blazes and keep the fires from reaching homes and structures.
It was determined that of the cases were caused by trees falling across power lines and were kept ablaze due to strong and shifting wind conditions.
The Division of Forestry is further urging caution during dry winter conditions, and reminding citizens of the spring fire season which begins March 1.
“Our winter hasn’t seen as much precipitation as we would like, and the warmer temperatures and higher winds tend to dry out the fine fuels like leaves and grass,” Assistant State Forester-Fire Jeremy Jones, WV DOF, said. “We have seen an uptick of fires in the past few days, with 30 fires burning 150 acres, so we urge caution at this time. Hopefully, this next system coming through will bring some needed precipitation with it. Until then, we ask that you please listen to the weather report, and if high winds are called for, please refrain from burning.”
Here are some ways to stay safe in the coming months when it comes to outdoor fires:
Safe Burning Tips
A summary of forest fire laws and safe fire practices can be found on the state Division of Forestry website here.
Before leaving any fire for any length of time, the fire must be completely extinguished.
Clear at least a 10-foot area (safety strip) around the fire and make sure all burnable material has been removed.
Any equipment that can throw sparks and operating on land subject to fire by any cause must be provided with an adequate spark arrestor.
If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause