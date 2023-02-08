Huntington Museum of Art 2023 Ball co-hosts Dr. Chris and Tammy Hugh, from left, Sean and Beth Hammers, Mark and Isabel Cross, Christian and Julia Spears, and Leslie and Tim Martin gather for a couples dinner on Friday at the Huntington Museum of Art. The Museum Ball will be held Feb. 25 and themed, “At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball.”
HUNTINGTON — The Museum Ball returns to the Huntington Museum of Art at 6 p.m. Feb. 25, and museum staff are excited to welcome the community back for a night of fun.
Themed “At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball,” museum Development Director Jennifer Wheeler said she is excited to feel normal when it comes to planning and hosting the ball, since it has been three years since the last one.
“My favorite part is the return to normalcy because this has been a long time Huntington favorite,” she said. “People have missed it, we’ve missed it, and just to have the opportunity to bring it back and to celebrate with people who care about the museum, that’s what I’m most excited about.”
Wheeler said the ball, presented by Mountain Health Network, is normally sold out long before the event, but this year, there are still some tables and individual spots available. Anyone interested in getting tickets is asked to contact Wheeler at 304-529-2701, ext. 306. Tickets are $300 per person.
The Museum Ball is the biggest fundraising event for the Museum of Art, Wheeler said, and the funds raised are put back into the museum for operational costs.
Development and Events Coordinator Ashley Ross said she is excited for the day of the ball, especially seeing how attendees react as they walk through the door.
“Just seeing how they feel when they walk through the space, I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
Food stations for the Museum Ball will be open beginning at 6 p.m., with appetizers by 21 at The Frederick; entrees, vegetarian entrees, sides and salads by Cabell Huntington Hospital; and breads, spreads and desserts by Nomada.
This year’s hosts are Mark and Isabel Cross; Sean “Corky” and Beth “Buffy” Hammers; Dr. Chris and Tammy Hugh; Tim and Leslie Martin; and Christian and Julia Spears. The host couples got an early start with the Museum Ball Friday night, as they got to know each other and tasted some of the dishes that will be served during a “rehearsal dinner,” as Wheeler described it.
As part of the black-tie event, the Museum of Art is hosting a silent auction. Valet parking is available courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Event photography is by Melissa Perella, and musical entertainment will be provided by Bravo Live DJ.
