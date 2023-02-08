Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Museum Ball returns to the Huntington Museum of Art at 6 p.m. Feb. 25, and museum staff are excited to welcome the community back for a night of fun.

Themed “At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball,” museum Development Director Jennifer Wheeler said she is excited to feel normal when it comes to planning and hosting the ball, since it has been three years since the last one.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

