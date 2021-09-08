CEREDO — A recent graduate of Spring Valley High School was recently awarded the Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Committee’s JROTC Award.
Della Monamaria Napier, the daughter of David and Della Napier of Prichard, WV, is the 2021 recipient of the award which is presented to a Wayne County graduating student who was enrolled in the JROTC Program in their school and demonstrated all of the following qualities: academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.
Napier plans to complete online school through Clemson University and to work through college to pay for her tuition. She is hoping to work in food service or a warehouse job during this time.
Her ultimate goal is to become an elementary art teacher and do photography and videography as a hobby/secondary career.
The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization.
For over 130 years, its members have dedicated themselves and their efforts to many causes, among them historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavors.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution can join DAR.
