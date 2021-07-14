HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development Corp., in partnership with the city of Huntington, has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a grant.
The grant is worth $100,000 through the Our Town Program, according to a news release on the corporation’s website. The funds will advance efforts to install public art and conduct programming in the Westmoreland and West Huntington neighborhoods. The grant is matched dollar for dollar by Coalfield Development.
The grant will be used for three primary components: creating arts- and culture-oriented programs for the community; continuing the development and utilization of artist workspaces at the West Edge Factory; and supporting the installation of up to four public art displays by local artists, the release said. Residents, artists, community groups, the city of Huntington and Marshall University will be involved in the project.
Set to begin later this summer, the projects are an extension of the city’s NEA-sponsored 14th St. W. Arts & Culture District plan that began in 2019. In addition to Coalfield Development, Heritage Farm Museum and Village and other creative groups were involved. The project led to the creation of a master plan for an arts and culture district in the West End. Unveiled in 2020, the master plan envisions revitalizing the area based on its culture and bringing new economic opportunities.
Nick Guertin, associate director of Revitalize Appalachia with Coalfield Development, said Coalfield applied for the Our Town grant last summer. The West Edge Factory was identified in the application as a place that had growing creative entrepreneurship around it, giving the neighborhoods around it greater access to the arts.
With the grant, Coalfield Development will work with artists working out of the West Edge Factory to create public art with community residents. Guertin said up to four pieces were proposed in the application. At least one will be part of the West Edge Factory. Another will be a collaborative effort of the artists-in-residence at the factory. For the third, the organization envisions a mosaic-like or assemblage piece that goes throughout the neighborhoods. The fourth is not yet identified and is still open-ended.
“The motivation is to have broadly accessible and available pieces of public art that almost anybody can come in and view and interact with,” Guertin said.
In tandem with the grant, Coalfield Development has been working on adding artist studios to the West Edge Factory, Guertin said. While the grant doesn’t directly fund that initiative, the programming and workshops that the grant could support could bring more people into the factory.
“The West Edge Factory serving as an arts and cultural hub for its surrounding neighborhoods has been part of the vision of our comprehensive, community-wide Huntington Innovation Project since its inception in 2014,” Mayor Steve Williams said in the release. “The arts can have a profound impact on a community that ranges from restoring pride to beautification to building economic opportunities. I’m proud to see Coalfield Development working with so many community partners to carry out this vision.”
The current project has a few collaborators involved already, including local artists Cat Pleska and Sassa Wilkes, RenewAll Inc. Executive Director Lauren Kemp and CEO of Layne Consulting Margaret Mary Layne. The team expects that public programs and calls for more collaborators will be announced later this summer.
Guertin said art has two aspects — the process of creating a piece and its outcome. With creation, working on art can empower artists to view themselves as community leaders to tell their own stories. With the outcome, it creates new, interesting ways for people to think about their neighborhood. Guertin said Coalfield Development hopes to not just make a positive contribution to the area, but also highlight its history.
“It’s about servicing narrative and stories and people that maybe have been overlooked or who could once again be brought to the fore in terms of how people think about the places they live,” Guertin said.