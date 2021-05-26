HUNTINGTON — Nearly 50% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said 863,861 people had received at least one dose as of Friday morning, representing 48.2% of people in the state who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Anyone 12 or older in West Virginia is eligible to receive the vaccine, which, depending on the version administered, is given in one dose or two.
DHHR said 711,411 people in the state, or 39.7%, are fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Cabell County, people who are homebound can request the vaccine from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department by calling 304-526-3383 during regular business hours to schedule an appointment.
The same can be done at the Wayne County Health Department by calling 304-272-6761 during regular business hours.
Statewide, there were a total of 159,735 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with 2,772 deaths.
