WAYNE — If a young woman with glasses and short curly hair shows up at your door asking if you are interested in purchasing educational tools, don’t send her away — she is the real deal.
Kora “The Education Girl” Severence, 21, is a University of Nebraska Kearney junior spending her summer in West Virginia and specifically Wayne County offering residents educational tools from the company Southwestern Advantage.
Severance is majoring in music business at UNK and has spent her summers doing the same gig since her freshman year.
She has traveled from her home state of Nebraska to Ohio, Connecticut and now West Virginia.
“The program gives me the opportunity to travel and earn money while also helping families with their educational needs, which I love doing,” she said. “It’s both a fun an challenging way to spend my summer.”
She spends over 80 hours a week helping Wayne County residents while also furthering her business knowledge and experience.
“Ask any business owner and they will tell you they work that many hours or they have in the past, so it doesn’t bother me to do it now for the experience,” Severance said. “I get up at 5:59 a.m. every day, take a cold shower, pack a lunch, and begin my day with breakfast with my roommate. At around 7:30 I start visiting families and will do so until 9:30 or 10 p.m. at night.”
For over 150 years, Southwestern Advantage has helped young people develop the skills and character they need to achieve their goals in life.
The company offer a sales & leadership program that gives university students a way to gain entrepreneurial skills, afford their degrees and experience personal growth.
Each summer, a sales force of over 1,500 independent student reps from over 200 campuses worldwide market educational resources to families across the U.S., Canada, and United Kingdom.
Severance is building those skills in the Wayne district, having already knocked out much of the town of Wayne school district, and will be moving to Lavalette next.
This is her third year working for the company, and said this is her favorite thus far.
“The people in Wayne County have been so warm and welcoming,” she said. “They have opened their hearts and homes to me and made it very clear that education is a priority for them.”
So far, Severence said she has been pretty successful in Wayne, and hopes to continue the trend as she completes the county through September.
Southwestern Advantage offers educational books, websites and apps for all learning levels. There are books and apps for preschool and toddler age including colors, numbers and more. Then moving up to school age there are reading materials and homework guidance tools. Continuing on, there is ACT and SAT prep as well as resources to help those planning to attend college choose a university and know the requirements for that location.
Prices range anywhere from $50 to a couple of hundred, according to Severence, depending much on the interests of the customers.
The resources are only available through Southwestern Advantage, and Severence specifically in Wayne.
Severance said the program was created to follow children all the way from toddler age and up.
“I am happy to be able to provide my families with exactly what they are looking for as far as learning is concerned,” she said. “The first thing I ask is what level they are needing and what specific challenges or interests they have in furthering learning.”
She said needs vary by family, and her strategy highly depends on the needs of the specific family or child.
“No two families are the same, and that’s my job, finding out what they need and offering them what we have to help in that or those areas.”
She said one of her favorite things about working in Wayne is how everyone knows each other and works together as a community. She said since being here, she has felt as though she is also a member of the community.
“It’s been really fun and interesting meeting new people and then finding out who they know and who their friends are and just seeing the connections here,” she said. “Everyone has been so nice, it reminds me a lot of my small hometown.”
For more information, or to contact Kora Severence, follow her Facebook page Kora “The Education Girl” Severence. For more information on Southwestern Advantage, visit southwesternadvantage.com.
Severance will be in Wayne County until September.