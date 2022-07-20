Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies is now as easy as 9-8-8.

The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline went live Saturday. It’s designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.

