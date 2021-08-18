The Former location of Fort Gay High School will be transforming into a new apartment complex in Fort Gay in the future.
The Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Housing Consortium, or HOME Board, spoke with the Wayne County Commission about plans for the complex, to be named New Day apartments.
Program Manager Katie Keefer reviewed an application for the project with the commission, explaining details of the eight-unit project.
With plans already in the making, the high school is expected to be transformed into low income housing, with eight units available and a first floor multipurpose space.
While estimates of how long the project could take to be completed are unavailable, construction could begin within the next few months.
The HOME Board has received funding from different entities for the construction project, and it is expected to cost about $2 million.
In other business:
- The commission approved funding for three water expansion projects in Wayne, Kenova and Prichard totaling $491,058.25. The approved funding requests were for a Town of Wayne water extension project to One Mile Creek road, City of Kenova water expansion to Walker’s Branch Road and City of Kenova water expansion project to Prichard area residents.
- Commissioners approved a motion to have a 30-yard dumpster placed at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority Building to be used by the SWA and the Western Regional Day Report Center.
- Commissioners heard from representatives from the Northern Wayne County Public Service District to discuss potential projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act money. The commission asked the PSD to reassess cost estimates for each project since the proposal was first submitted in May and they believe the cost of materials has risen over the last few months. The projects will be further discussed in future meetings.
The next Wayne County Commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 23.