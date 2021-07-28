HUNTINGTON — Stephanie Heck, director of the West End Neighborhood Watch, said as soon as she stepped into the new Sloane Square Gallery on 14th Street West in the Central City Antiques District in Huntington she was amazed.
“I was beyond flabbergasted,” Heck said. “There’s nothing like this in West Virginia. This store is upscale based upon standards of New York, Los Angeles and Paris. This new store is a treasure for West Huntington. Jamie Sloane and Jimmy Hobbs are to be congratulated for their brilliant efforts. It took an artistic genius to make this happen.”
The furniture, flowers and decor items curated by Jim Hobbs are paired with works of art by Jamie Sloane. The new art gallery at 611 14th St. West is a 12-year dream in the making for the two men.
“We have had our eyes on the Central City Antiques District for years,” Sloane said. “We love this building and shopped here for years. Our dream was to find something permanent in Huntington, and we have always wanted to be on 14th Street West.”
“We had done things for the Huntington museum and art shows,” Sloane added. “Whenever we would be a part of that we would be a part of how paintings were hung and we were curious about how we were going to represent ourselves.”
Hobbs had done the Gallery at 409 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
“We lived in the penthouse of the hotel there, and Jamie was painting a huge series, The Visiteur Series, for the Huntington Museum of Art,” Hobbs said. “He also filmed a documentary there also called, ‘The Visiteur Series.’”
The exhibit featured 12 large oil-on-canvas portraits by Sloane and was accompanied by a 20-page catalog.
“I documented the whole museum element and the end of the documentary ends with me being at the museum,” Sloan said. “We broke the attendance record at the Huntington Museum of Art, which was held by Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney’s wife.”
Hobbs says Sloane has a different mission statement than most other art galleries.
“We want everyone to come into the gallery and feel welcome,” Sloane said. “Any age, any demographic and make people feel comfortable when there are in here. We want to encourage people to be creative.”
Sloane says for people come in and sit down with some snacks, touch items and check out his own fashion line of clothing. There is also a tuned grand piano near the entrance that can be played by musicians and guests, he said.
“Everyone has welcomed us and been very supportive of what we are doing here,” Sloane said.
The gallery offers art, clothing, furniture, antiques, florals, pottery, glassware, custom framing, prints and other services and items. It also offers staging of homes and businesses.
“We want to show people how art works with interior design,” Sloane said. “Jimmy can make anything work. He is the best designer and decorator in the world, in my opinion.”
Hobbs returned the compliment, calling Sloane the greatest artist he has ever seen.
“This gallery represents us in combination,” Sloane said.
The artist
Jamie Sloane was born in Huntington, but he lived a large portion of his life in Columbus, Ohio.
“I did come back home and finished my last two years of high school at Huntington East,” Sloane said. “Both my parents graduated from there and wanted me to graduate from the same school.”
He spent one year at Marshall University studying music composition.
“I moved back to Columbus and worked for 10 years as a composer and did private training,” he said. “I had dream of being a film composer.”
Sloane moved to San Diego, California, to pursue that dream. However, after a few years, he moved back home.
“I got homesick,” he said. “I decided to give myself a break and not compose music for a while.”
Sloane made the commitment not to compose for at least a year.
“I started to draw,” he said. “I have always been able to draw well, even when I was a kid. It runs in my family. My dad could draw anything and my brother was a very good drawer as well.”
One of his roommates during that time gave him a book on the famous Spanish artist Salvador Dali.
“He said, “I think you should try to paint one of his paintings, so I did a landscape,” Sloane said. “It turned out fantastic. So I continue to just paint and paint.”
Several years went by and Sloane had accumulated a massive number of paintings.
“Never did I intend to show them to the public,” he said. “I just did them for fun.”
Sloane said his life changed when he met Jim Hobbs.
The designer
Jim Hobbs has been in the antiques business his entire life.
“I was born in Logan, West Virginia, and I love this state,” he said. “I grew up in Gallipolis, Ohio, and my mother brought me to 14th Street West since I was a child.”
Hobbs said as a kid he would mow yards to get enough money to buy antiques.
“I loved shopping here,” he said. “I even bought things from the lady that owned the building where our gallery is now located.”
Hobbs said after meeting Sloane he visited his home.
“I was looking around his house at his beautiful paintings and when I asked him who had done them he told me that he did,” Hobbs said. “I told him I would buy his work, but he told me he had never sold any of it before.”
Hobbs said Sloane was very shy, but he was determined to get his work shown to others.
“I pulled up in front of the French Art Colony in Gallipolis, and I forced him to go in and speak to them” he recalled. “They chatted and then Mark Bailey, who was across the street and an amazing soul, looked at one of Jamie’s paintings I had on a Blackberry.”
Bailey said the painting was “incredible.”
“I told him my partner did that and Mark immediately wanted to meet Jamie,” he said. “They talked for a while and Mark, who never gave anything away, gave thousands of dollars’ worth of art books to Jamie as a gift.”
Hobbs said Bailey told Jamie he would change his life.
“About eight months later we were at an antiques show and Mark grabbed me and wanted me to show the Blackberry picture of Jamie’s painting to a collector,” Hobbs said. “He said he loved it and came to Jamie’s home and I think of that as Jamie’s first moment. He quit his job and has been painting for a living ever since.”
The team
Hobbs says the man who does the botanicals at the new gallery is amazing.
“Gordon Estes is just the most wonderful soul,” he said.
They also have Edward King, who does the lighting and glassware.
“It a wonderful collaboration of different designers working together,” Hobbs said.