KENOVA — A new auto repair shop has officially opened in Kenova with the owner saying his only goal is to better serve the community.
TC Tire & Auto Repair is located at 2031 Poplar Street in Kenova and will be able to provide a variety of services, according to owner Tyler Ramey. Services include new and used tire installation, oil changes, suspension work and more.
“I’ve always wanted to own a business and I’ve always been good with working and fixing stuff,” Ramey said. “All I want to do is take care of people that way they can take care of me. My goal has already started since I’ve been full since I opened doors so my goal is to keep a full schedule every day.”
The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Ramey said the shop officially opened Monday, Aug. 9. While it was not originally planned to open, he said he was at the shop and people started showing up, so he did not want to turn anyone away.
Ramey said he was grateful for the local support since he believed Kenova would be a good place to open a business due to the welcoming community.
“I just like the community down here honestly because a lot of people have respect down here. I’d rather be down here with people who appreciate and respect the work you do for them than somewhere they don’t,” he said. “And, I like Kenova because of the cops, there’s a lot of cops down here so I don’t have to worry about someone breaking into my shop like many other places.”
On the border of a residential area but still on a relatively busy street, Ramey said he expects good business because he sees countless cars with Kentucky and Ohio license plates drive by each day — so he hopes those from the surrounding states also check out the shop.
Ramey said he has worked as a pipeline journeyman for the last 10 years but has always wanted to own and run his own repair shop. About two years ago is the time he decided that he would start planning his goals and look at possible locations.
While he was not constantly working on how to get the repair shop up and running, Ramey said he gave himself the 10-year deadline from his previous job so that he could work closer to his East Lynn home and spend more time with his family.
“I’ve been on the road for the last 10 years, basically. I’ve been a pipeline journeyman for the last 10 years and missed my kids growing up, you know their youngest years, so I had an opportunity to open up a shop and here we are,” he said.