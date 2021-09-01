WAYNE — A new business in Wayne is giving locals the chance to sing their hearts out with no judgement every night of the week.
The Karaoke Barn is located at 707 Hendricks Street in Wayne, and co-owner Dan Bowen said he hopes everyone feels welcome.
“We want people to be able to come here and have a good time,” Bowen said. “They can sing, play pool, grab a bite to eat or whatever they want. This is a relaxed place that anybody can enjoy.”
The Karaoke Barn is currently open from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday-Saturday, but co-owner Veronica Bowen said they hope to expand hours to serve breakfast and lunch, too. An exact date has not been chosen for when hours will expand, but Veronica Bowen said she expects it to be soon.
Dan Bowen said he and his wife decided to open the business after learning about similar businesses in other states and thought it would be a great addition to the town.
So far, he said, he has only received positive feedback from customers.
Unlike some other hangout spots, Dan Bowen said, the Karaoke Barn is not restricted to people aged 21 and up, but instead is a family friendly establishment. With the different kinds of entertainment, he said everyone can enjoy their time at the Karaoke Barn.
The Karaoke Barn’s DJ Dennis “DJ Slim” Thevenin said in the few weeks the business has been open, they have slowly had more people come by to enjoy.
“We’ve only been open about three or four weeks now, but each week we get more people,” he said. “And we’re just always having a blast.”
Thevenin said he can find any music people want to sing, and some people have even brought in their own instruments to play at the business.
Dan Bowen said he hopes as time goes on, more people enjoy coming to the Karaoke Barn any time of the week.
“Part of the reason we decided to stay open so late is I don’t like the places that do karaoke but close down at 11 (p.m.), or maybe only one night a week or something like that,” he said. “Here, they can come when they want and do karaoke any night of the week and way later than most places. And even if they don’t want to do karaoke, it’s still a fun place.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.