WAYNE — A newly constructed Dollar General hosted its grand opening on Friday in the Town of Wayne.
The storefront, located at 10422 Rt. 152 in Wayne (right before the Brinkley Bridge if traveling south), was completed earlier last week and opened its doors to the public Friday.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Wayne store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Store Manager Tanji Studebaker said the opening was slow at first, but between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. really picked up and didn’t stop after that timeframe.
“It was really slow at first and it made me a little nervous, but around 11 a.m. I think people started to realize we were open and a steady flow has streamed in since then,” Studebaker said Friday.
Studebaker, who transferred from a Dollar General in Warfield, West Virginia to run the new Wayne location, said it was a relief to finally get the store open after all the preparation it took to get it ready.
“There is a lot that goes into opening a newly constructed store,” she said. “We have to drag and place all the fixtures, measure aisle and other distances along with all the other necessary steps to get it ready for the public.”
Aside from the physical aspects of opening, Studebaker explained it is mentally draining in the preceeding weeks as well.
“You have to prep a team, get yourself in the mindset while also getting your whole team on that same mindset, and prepare for your customers,” she said. “It can be exhausting and a little intimidating.”
Studebaker was asked to transfer from her Warfield location, and said she will be staying in Wayne to run the new store.
An electricity outage delayed the original opening date, which was slated for early last week, but Studebaker said it wasn’t a major setback.
“We weren’t able to get some of our produce and cold elements stocked for opening, but we expect them to arrive soon,” Studebaker said. “We still were able to go with what we did have here and ready.”
The lack of a few stock items did not keep the store from offering cold items, home decor, cleaning supplies and more to customers.
The new store is also expected to feature a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
For now, Studebaker said the main thing needed at the store is bodies and steady-paced business.
“We need to hire many more employees and get a full staff together,” she said. “Anyone who is 18-years-old or older can apply, but I do prefer they have some sort of education and have an ambitious mind-set. Other than that we just have to wait and hope the customers come in to shop.”
Though nothing is confirmed, Studebaker also said she anticipates seeing more Dollar Generals opening in other Wayne County areas, especially toward the southern end.
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Wayne location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.