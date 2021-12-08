WAYNE — A new gymnasium is expected to be set up at Tolsia High School before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander announced during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The board plans to auction off two modular buildings, one at Tolsia High School and one at Wayne Elementary School. Alexander said this will fund a replacement for Tolsia of a new metal auxiliary building.
Alexander said the facility will be a great addition to the school to allow more students to use athletic facilities.
“What we’re going to do is we’re going to remove the modular building down there and then we want to locate an auxiliary gym so it’ll be a metal structure that’s added,” he said. “So the kids have two courts down there so they won’t be there as long in the evenings and sharing of the gym space won’t be so much of an issue.”
The building will include a form of portable flooring that has been kept in storage and was previously used in Crum K-8 before the new school was built. Alexander said they are still in early stages of the project, but the goal is to have the facility open by the end of the summer.
In other business:
Buffalo Elementary teacher Pracilla Bailey was recognized during the meeting for her implementation and expansion of curriculum resources in her classrooms. Bailey uses a program called Freckle to find math activities for students and was recognized by Tonji Bowen, coordinator of curriculum and intervention in Wayne County schools, for going above and beyond in the classroom. While Bailey is a math teacher, she showed an example to board members where she utilized science and English during an assignment and discussed how students benefited from the program.
- Bowen said Bailey’s classes are a great example to hopefully watch and later demonstrate to other classrooms on how to utilize the Freckle program.
- A variety of construction projects are underway throughout Wayne County schools. Some projects include window replacements at Prichard Elementary expected to take place over the county’s Winter Break so students and staff are out of the building.
Some schools are in the process of being painted. The board is also working to add touchless features to schools in the future.
Alexander told the board there was minimal to be reported with COVID-19 concerns.
- As of Nov. 30, there were 24 active cases. According to the Wayne County schools website, there are currently 19 active COVID-19 cases.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Spring Valley High School auditorium.