WAYNE — A new position was recently created in Wayne County to help aide in cleaning up the litter.
David Ball, of Kenova, began his new position as the new litter control officer Sept. 1, and said he hopes to make a difference in Wayne County to make it look better for its people.
“The litter in this county is getting uncontrollable and I hope I can help with that,” Ball said. “I want us all to take pride in our county.”
This position gives Ball the authority to investigate instances of litter and give citations to those caught contributing to the litter problem in Wayne County. Whether this means someone is caught throwing trash out their vehicle window or they are dropping off garbage bags at undesignated locations, fines can be in the thousands.
Ball, a former member of the Huntington Police Department, said he has always wanted to protect and serve the community, and coming out of retirement to act as the litter control officer allows him a different way to serve.
With the help of the community, Ball said he believes Wayne County can improve and will be more attractive to tourists. With different clean-up initiatives, he said, those who come through to ride the trails or visit family will not have to see litter along the Wayne County roads.
Ball said while he is still in beginning stages of his job, he is hopeful that he will be able to make a difference. Even though he has the power to cite individuals though, his main goal is to help.
“I don’t want to cite people; I want to help them in any way I can,” he said. “Sometimes me helping may just be showing up and telling them about other people who can help and that’s all they need. I don’t want anyone to have to pay fines or go to jail if it’s that bad, but I’ll do what I need to to help clean up this county.”
Ball said he can help connect people to resources, such as the Solid Waste Authority, the Department of Environmental Protection and others if they need assistance with different types of garbage disposal.
Since he spent 29 years working in different departments of the HPD, Ball said his investigative skills and ability to talk with people should be beneficial in completing his work. Ball said he has approached people with kindness and let them know he wants to help, and he is already seeing results in some areas.
Commissioner Jeff Maddox said he was happy Ball accepted the position, and he does not think there could be a better fit.
“I don’t think we could have written a template for a better person for that job than what his experience has,” Maddox said. “I think he’s going to be excellent. He’s a good Wayne County man — been here all his life and he cares about the county.”
Anyone wanting to file complaints regarding litter can contact Ball at 304-544-3686.