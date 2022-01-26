HUNTINGTON — Two new art exhibits opened at the galleries of the School of Art and Design at Marshall University in Huntington.
The 11th annual National Juried Exhibition will run through Friday, Feb. 11, in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside the Visual Arts Center, located at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. The second exhibit, “Rebellious,” will be on view from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Feb. 25, at Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall on Marshall’s campus.
The Juried Exhibition brings together artwork by artists from more than a dozen states, including a handful from West Virginia and even a few Marshall students. Visitors will see 25 works of art including painting, sculpture, drawing, traditional and experimental photography, video and ceramics.
The juror for this year’s exhibition is Sarah Magnatta, an art historian and educator based in Denver, Colorado.
“The notion of ‘capturing the present’ emerged as a unifying framework,” Magnatta said. “The artists included in this exhibition, through a wide range of mediums and methods, have brought various notions of time to the fore.”
The Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
“Rebellious” is a solo exhibition of figure drawings by artist Linsdey Guile, a self-described body and fat-liberation artist exploring concepts of self-image through the lens of contemporary feminist theory.
The subjects of Guile’s drawings, all women, many of them nude, are not merely models but collaborators, contributing to the form and content in the work.
The public is invited to attend a reception for “Rebellious” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Guile will be on hand to give a talk about her work. The show does contain nudity.