HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. inducted four local residents into the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame on Thursday night, including a former Kenova native.

Edward F. “Chad” Chadwick, Paul E. Davis, Linda S. Holmes and Marie E. Redd were the newest members added to the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Mountain Health Arena. The event included a reception and dinner.

