Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MATEWAN, W.Va. — S.W.A.G. stands for the “Stuff We All Get” at union conventions, events, meetings and new member orientations. It comes in many forms: pens, stickers, buttons, keychains and pretty much anything else where a union logo can fit.

These small, seemingly innocuous items carry a greater weight than anyone would imagine. In the right context, usually an organizing context, union S.W.A.G. holds power.

Tags

Recommended for you