CEREDO — The Town of Ceredo Council approved the purchase of new protective body armor for the Ceredo Police Department during a regular monthly meeting at Ceredo Town Hall Monday evening.
Police Chief Anthony Poston requested approximately $900 per vest for four vests, for a total of around $3,600.
Poston said vests in current use were expired therefore replacing them was definitely in the best interest of the department and the officers.
Council approved the purchase with funds from the special levy to be used to cover the vest purchases.
Also during the meeting, council approved and gave updates on multiple improvement projects throughout the town.
This week, pickleball courts were paved and are expected to be finished later this week, not counting the 20-day curing period required for the asphalt before paint can be applied. After the pickleball courts, the basketball courts are also expected to be paved.
Mayor Paul Billups said the projects are moving along smoothly, and are looking great so far.
Billups also mentioned providing the community with a vending machine at the location, and says the town plans to aquire one, but is waiting for the best way to do so.
“Not only is it a public demand, it just makes sense for us to provide that for the community utilizing the courts,” he said.
Other projects being completed in Ceredo include flood wall gates being installed, a sewer project on 6th Street and paving on an area located at near High Street and Main street near the pickleball and basketball courts.
The Ceredo Town Council meets the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.