WAYNE — Owners of a new diner in Wayne are hoping to bring a wide variety of flavors to the hill at their newly opened restaurant. and
Hilltop Diner and Pizzeria is located at 712 Hendricks St. in Wayne and has a large menu to provide food options ranging from breakfast all-day to burgers and fries to seafood buffets.
“We like to cook so we always wanted to open an everything-homemade diner,” said co-owner Gina Cornwell. “You can get pizza anywhere but we wanted to make sure that we can offer stuff that you can’t get here in Wayne.”
Cornwall said she’s excited to make community members home-cooked meals with love.
Hilltop Diner and Pizzeria is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7-10 Friday and Saturday, and 7-6 on Sunday.
The diner was purchased from Cornwell and co-owner Debra Stender two weeks before they opened. While decorations are not complete yet, Cornwell said they have already welcomed in customers and hope to keep the momentum going.
In order to welcome the community to the business, Cornwell said the establishment offered discounted hotdogs and burgers to say thank you for any current or future supporters.
According to Cornwell, opening day was a hit and she said she hopes to offer the sale day every six months to continue expressing her gratitude. In addition to deals, Cornwell said she and the staff are committed to working with customers to ensure they get the best meal possible.
“We’re all about the Town of Wayne and we try to make sure the customers are taken care of, whether that means talking to them or changing the food or whatever they need.,” she said. “And we do ask every one of the customers when they eat if there is anything that we can do to improve because we want to make sure that we’re doing the best that we can.”
Cornwell’s brother, Eddie White, works with the Hilltop Diner and said he is excited to see how the restaurant performs for the community.
So far, White said, people have enjoyed the comfortable environment and good food, and he expects the number of happy customers to keep growing.
“They seem to love it. People say it’s very good and feels like a home-cooked meal for them,” White said. “People have said they love the atmosphere and love having a different option. Even like with just breakfast all day, they don’t have to run all the way down to Tudors for breakfast.”
More menu items can be found at the Hilltop Diner and Pizzeria Facebook page, and the business can be reached at 304-272-3110.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.