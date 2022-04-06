WAYNE — The Wayne County News will be changing the roles of those involved with the publication, effective this month.
Effective as of April 1, Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt will also be the head reporter for the Wayne County News as well.
The shift comes as former staff writer Sarah Ingram will begin writing for HD Media as an education beat reporter. Ingram will continue schools and Wayne County Board of Education coverage for the Wayne County News, but will also be focusing on Cabell County education as well.
Merritt said though Ingram will surely be missed throughout Wayne, she is excited to be back in each community throughout Wayne doing what she loves.
“I love where I come from, and I love this paper,” she said. “I am dedicated to offering a publication that not only serves the community by supplying them with important news and information, but also celebrating where we come from and the place I know we all love.”
Merritt said she hopes that by being back in the community, she will not only encourage community members to support local journalism with stories about Wayne, but also give the county a voice through the publication.
To submit news, story ideas or for information pertaining to the Wayne County News, please contact Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt by email at ndotson@hdmediallc.com or by phone at 304-544-5713.