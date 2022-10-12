CHARLESTON — A new safety initiative will be implemented in West Virginia schools, creating a more uniform plan in the event of threats to students and staff.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the West Virginia School Safety Initiative, which they say will aid in creating and implementing crisis prevention and response protocols for all public schools in the state.
According to a statement released Tuesday, the plan provides research-based guidance for staff, students, parents and other community members regarding the detection and prevention of crises, response during a crisis or emergency event, and the response after such events.
“It’s our responsibility to ensure that our kids are learning in the safest environment possible, and being safe starts with being prepared,” Justice said in the statement.
School districts are still learning the details of the School Safety Initiative and discussions will continue over the next several weeks to establish changes to safety protocols already in place.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said bringing in guidance for all counties to improve safety in schools throughout the state will have a positive impact.
“I think probably if you would travel from county to county, you would see different levels of programming that’s been developed to deal with things like threats or to deal with student mental health,” he said. “So I think the state stepping in and providing that resource is necessary to make sure that every county in the state has an adequate level of resources in that area.”
Some districts may have already implemented some of the safety protocols outlined in the School Safety Initiative; the plan just expands on protocols and includes research backing how effectively some policies have worked in other areas.
In Cabell County Schools, assistant superintendent of safety and ancillary services Kim Cooper said district employees follow an incident command system for potential safety concerns ranging from active shooters to severe weather.
Cooper said the district has a great relationship with local law enforcement and emergency response teams throughout the county.
The initiative also describes the West Virginia My Mobile Witness App, encouraging all state residents to report tips related to crime or suspicious activity, school threats and safety issues or even concerns regarding suicide or addiction.
While available to all state residents, Cooper said the My Mobile Witness App will be downloaded onto all Cabell County Schools devices for easy reporting.
“I’m really excited for it,” Cooper said. “I think after the initial learning process goes on for everybody, that app, it will really be a great addition.”
The full School Safety Initiative report can be found on the Department of Homeland Security website under the “News” tab.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.