Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

IMG_8745.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo County Schools hosted a safety training for all county principals on Aug. 8 at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

 Nancy Peyton | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A new safety initiative will be implemented in West Virginia schools, creating a more uniform plan in the event of threats to students and staff.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the West Virginia School Safety Initiative, which they say will aid in creating and implementing crisis prevention and response protocols for all public schools in the state.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you