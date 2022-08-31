WAYNE — Schools opened their doors Thursday, welcoming Wayne County students back for the 2022-23 school year.
As students made their way to their classrooms, principals across the county said they were excited for some normalcy and the chance to see students learn.
Crum PK-8 Principal Nona Newsome said the first day was great and she was happy to see everyone coming back.
“There’s a million things I’m excited for and I don’t know if I can pull one individual thing off the top of my head, but I think it’s exciting, really, just having everyone present and getting them into a normal routine and working on skills,” she said.
Newsome said Crum hopes to provide the best educational experience for students, and part of learning includes making sure students are physically in their classrooms to get instruction.
Since attendance has been negatively affected during the past couple years due to COVID-19, Newsome said she wants attendance this year to be at its best.
“A big focus for us this year is attendance. We are just working so hard to get the students here every day and making sure that we are making every moment of instruction count,” she said. “And we’re just reaching out to our community in an attempt to have the best attendance that we can this year.”
Tolsia High School Principal Trevor Little said it was great to not worry about staggering the students upon their arrival or them being too close to one another and that it feels like the beginning of a normal year.
Little said in addition to working on attendance, he hopes to give each grade what it needs to be successful at Tolsia.
Wayne Elementary School Principal Melissa Maynard said the first day of school is always great. Wayne Elementary has seen an increase in enrollment this year, and Maynard said she is thankful for the parents and community who trust the staff to take care of these students.
Maynard said everyone is looking forward to a fun year.
“I walked around and told them all that their brains are going to grow this year because they are going to learn so much,” she said. “It’s going to be a fantastic year, and we all here at (Wayne Elementary School) are excited for a year of learning fun.”
Maynard said the school will host a Back-to-School Bash from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, where families can tour the school, meet teachers and enjoy food to kick off the year.
