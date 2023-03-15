Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Even a small amount of physical activity each week can be beneficial for overall health, according to a Cambridge University study.

A new study from Cambridge University posits the potential of just a little bit of exercise to save a huge number of lives.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week, the study found that even a small amount of activity can lead to host of benefits.

