A new study from Cambridge University posits the potential of just a little bit of exercise to save a huge number of lives.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week, the study found that even a small amount of activity can lead to host of benefits.
Exercise is marginally harder to initiate than deciding what show to binge-watch next or taking that latest trip to reassess available fridge options, and it doesn’t tangibly accomplish as much as attending your fourth after-work meeting, but the stakes show even a little investment is worth it.
Cambridge researchers proposed that if people engaged in just 11 minutes of moderate exercise a day, it would prevent 1 in 20 cases of cardiovascular disease and nearly 1 in 30 cases of cancer.
According to a 2018 CDC survey, just 23% of Americans between the ages of 18-64 were hitting their benchmark of 150 minutes of moderate exercise with two instances of muscle strengthening activities. That number was 16.8% in West Virginia. Nationally, 45% met neither goal.
Heart disease and cancer are the two biggest killers in the U.S., annually taking 695,547 and 605,213 lives, respectively. If extrapolated, the 1-in-20 and 1-in-30 estimates would save the lives of 54,950 Americans a year..
Charleston physiatrist Dr. Prasadarao Mukkamala advocates for 30-60 minutes of exercise each day, and for including breathing, stretching and muscle strengthening activities periodically through the week to complement cardiovascular exercise.
Mukkamala has experienced first-hand how exercising more can make an impact, both in his practice and his personal life.
“I’m more fit today than I was 30 years ago. I was not exercising 30 years ago, but since I have been exercising. I used to get tired doing nothing. Now it doesn’t matter what I do, I never ever get tired,” said Mukkamala.
But even as a motivated health professional with the underlying scientific understanding, Mukkamala said he understands the benefits of starting somewhere.
“I would call it better than nothing,” said Mukkamala.
Mukkamala explained how something like exercise might play a role in helping to lessen cancer rates.
“Exercise improves the metabolism of each individual cell. When we exercise, we are actually taking care of each individual cell,” said Mukkamala. “If you look at a house with many bricks, the exercise attends to every brick.”
Moderate exercise, he said, doesn’t mean wearing yourself out.
“When you’re walking, you don’t want to be out of breath completely, but you should be able to carry a conversation without going out of breath,” said Mukkamala.
And as one develops a more robust routine over time, he said they may find benefits they didn’t expect from a jog around the park or an extra set of push-ups.
“Other things being equal, physical exercise influences the mental health in a positive way,” said Mukkamala.
“Exercise is better than not exercising wherever you do it, and when people go out and mingle with nature, looking at birds and trees, there is a significant difference in the ability of the person to handle stress.”