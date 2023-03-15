Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Pulmonologists at Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network are the first in West Virginia to treat patients with pulmonary hypertension using a subcutaneous treprostinil pump.

Much like an insulin pump, the treprostinil pump, under the brand name Remodulin®, delivers medication continuously under the skin, helping control the patient’s symptoms and improve functional status and quality of life.

