WAYNE — Wayne County celebrated the start of the New Year with past year problems — flooding.
As 2022 dawned, excesive rain led to flood situations in much of the county via creeks, streams and backed up culverts.
Southern Wayne County was hit hardest with Twelvepole Creek pouring from its banks and closing U.S. 152 and other smaller roadways from Dunlow to Genoa.
The northern end of the county saw high waters as well, with many spots of flooding attributed to smaller stream and blockage issues.
Standing water was an additional problem, increasing the risk of hydroplaning and other vehicle accidents.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, more than 3 inches of rain had fallen in the region as a whole causing some streets to flood in Huntington as well as in Lawrence County, Ohio, which reported small stream flash flooding.
The Ohio River at Huntington had risen to 37.69 feet as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The river was expected to crest at 45.6 feet Monday evening. Flood stage is 50 feet.
As of Tuesday in Wayne County, creeks had returned to banks in most places, but were still running at higher elevations than usual.
However, excess trash from the surging waters left a mess in the water’s wake.
Genoa resident Howard Meddings said there was an overabundance of trash that washed down the creek and was able to photograph the mess while in progress.
The forecast for Wednesday shows a mild winter day with a high of 49 degrees and low of 34 degrees.
Thursday has an 80% change of precipitation, with lows at 21 degrees and high of 36 degrees.
The rest of the week is predicted to be clear and mild.