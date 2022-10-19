Fall carnival set in Dunlow on Oct. 21
DUNLOW — The Dunlow Community Center will host a free fall fun event for children on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature food, games and prizes all for free.
Students are welcomed to ride their school bus to the event.
For more information, contact Bill and Addie Lycans at 304-654-3460.
Community job, resource fair planned for Saturday
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health will host a free Community Job and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington.
Human Resources representatives and hiring managers from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and Marshall Health will be available to accept resumes and discuss open positions in both clinical and nonclinical areas. More than 20 health, education and community organizations will provide information. Free blood pressure screenings, as well as adult flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters will be available while supplies last.
Free hot dogs and chips will be provided, and attendees can register to win Marshall football tickets.
For more information, call 304-526-8184.
Bolt for Books character fun run returns Oct. 22
HUNTINGTON — The Bolt for Books Library 5K for Literacy begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Cabell County Public Library and Tri-State Literacy Council host the 5K character fun run for literacy at Ritter Park. The event raises funds for books, material, programming and free adult literacy tutoring in the community. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from books, stories and movies.
Registration is $30 and open at TriStateRacer.com.
Dinner with Rocco set for Oct. 30
CEREDO — A yearly fundraiser to benefit the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department will take place on Oct. 30 this year featuring drive through dinners.
Dinner with Rocco will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature a spaghetti dinner costing $5 with profits benefiting the department.
ASAP to offer holiday evergreen fundraiser
HUNTINGTON — ASAP (Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets) will offer a Holiday Evergreen fundraiser again this year.
The wreaths/evergreens are from Sherwood Forest Farms and harvested from the Pacific Northwest. ASAP will sell a 22-inch ($35) or 28-inch ($46) mixed evergreen wreath; a holiday centerpiece ($26); and a red/gold reindeer set ($25).
To view products and order, visit https://sherwoodfundraiser.com/asaprescue22 or the ASAP Facebook page, or call 304-417-0562.
The wreaths will be in on Dec. 5-6. The last day to order is Nov. 5.
Money raised will be used to vet sick and injured homeless animals mainly from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.