Park district to meet Sept. 28 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Room With A View facility located in Ritter Park’s rose garden.
The public is invited to attend.
Walk to End Epilepsy takes place Oct. 2
HUNTINGTON — The Walk to End Epilepsy is set for noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with the walk taking place between 1-3 p.m. at Ritter Park.
In collaboration with the Huntington Children’s Museum and the Tri-State Art Association’s Art in the Park event, there will be vendors, food trucks, hands-on museum activities, a Purple Pumpkin Patch where children can paint their own pumpkin, a face painter, balloon artists and musicians.
There will be information regarding medicines and devices available to help people learn how to live with epilepsy.
Register at www.walktoendepilepsy.org/westvirginia.
WV State Farm Museum’s Fall Fest set for Oct. 1, 2
POINT PLEASANT — The WV State Farm Museum’s Fall Festival will feature antique farm equipment, quilting, black smithing, apple butter, music and merchants.
There is also a church service scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at the replica Zion Lutheran Log Church.
“The Farm Museum is truly a treasure for those who love West Virginia’s rural heritage,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “The buildings, equipment and displays are a fascinating look at days gone by. We encourage your family to plan a staycation around the State Farm Museum.”
The festival is open 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the museum is located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62.
Candy donations for Safety Town event sought
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police and Fire departments are taking donations of sealed candy bags ahead of the Safety Town Safe Trick or Treat.
The event is Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted until the Trick or Treat.
Sealed candy bags can be dropped off at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., or at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pet blessing set for Oct. 4 at Johnson Memorial UMC
HUNTINGTON — Bring your hound, kitty, pony or hamster for a Blessing of the Animals at Johnson Memorial United Methodist in downtown Huntington.
The church will host the blessing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the church’s side yard, 513 10th St.
The blessing coincides with the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. Many of the stories that surround the life of Francis say he had a great love for animals and the environment. Historically, blessing of animals can be either of the animal, or of the human-animal relationship, and it can apply to pets and other companion animals, or to agricultural animals and working and other animals that humans depend on or interact with.
During the short service, pets may stay on a leash, in a carrier or in your car at the fence. For more information, contact the church at 304-525-8116 or at johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
Costume drive underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is accepting new and gently used Halloween costumes for boys and girls of all ages and sizes for the A.D. Lewis Community Center Costume Drive.
Costumes can be dropped off at the Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., or in the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The community center will host a costume giveaway party for children who attend the center Oct. 28.
Career Technology Center offering hobby classes
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center will offer hobby classes once a week from Oct. 10 through Nov. 14 for people interested in learning photography, cake decorating and more.
The center will offer classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays for six weeks, allowing community members to learn American Sign Language, beekeeping, cake decorating, guitar, photography, quilting and honey-do jobs, or small maintenance jobs around the house.
Registration costs $20, and each class costs $40. If a couple signs up together, the second registration cost will be waived.
More information can be found by contacting secretary Grace Vance at 304-528-5108. The Cabell County Career Technology Center is located at 1035 Norway Ave. in Huntington.
Send HD Media your photos of veterans
HUNTINGTON — Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and The Herald-Dispatch will mark the day with a special publication saluting area veterans.
If you or someone you know is a veteran, or if you have veterans in your family, please email their name and photo to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Salute to Veterans.” Be sure to include contact information for the person submitting the photo as well as information about the veteran, including years served, which branch of the military the veteran served with and the veteran’s rank.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 7. For more information, contact Night City Editor Nicole Fields at 304-526-2753.