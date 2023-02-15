Tri-State Arts Association hosts new member jurying
HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Arts Association will host New Member Jurying on Saturday, March 11.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 12:46 pm
Artists from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are invited to submit five pieces of original visual art work (suitably presented) for review by the jury committee. Artists must deliver their work to Studio 3 behind the Huntington Museum of Art by 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, and return to pick it up by 1 p.m.
The association also accepts woodcarving, glasswork, fiber arts, mosaic, batik, fine-art jewelry and pottery.
There is a $25 jurying fee.
The Tri-State Arts Association, which hosts Art in the Park twice a year at Huntington’s Ritter Park, is a group of skilled artisans organized to provide support for its members and enhance the community through art.
For more information, email Jesse Thornton at admin@reflectioninapool.com, or go to www.tri-stateartsassociation.org.
Westmoreland, West Huntington to meet
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland and West Huntington neighborhood associations will co-sponsor a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
Guest speaker at the meeting will be Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Kilkenny is also the current vice president of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).
He will assume the office of president of the group on July 1.
Killkenny and Casey Napier, prevention coordinator of the CHHD, will provide information about heart health, ways to recognize symptoms, and preventative care.
For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
