Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Westmoreland Woman’s Club to meet Thursday

HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the club house at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former United Bank building.

Recommended for you