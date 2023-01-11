Westmoreland Woman’s Club to meet Thursday
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the club house at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former United Bank building.
The devotion will be given by Jeanie Hanley, pledge to the flag led by Courtney Parsley. Hostess committee chair is Beverly Beldon, with Marlene Thacker and Carole Boster.
For more information contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
Local student graduates from Glenville State
GLENVILLE, WV — David Livingston, of Prichard, graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class.
Livingston graduated cum laude with an Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of GSU’s Milestone Initiative.
The Milestone Initiative at Glenville State signifies the important academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Arenacross returns to Huntington next month
HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arenacross is back for round two at the Mountain Health Arena Feb. 10-11. Tickets are on sale now at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.
A one-day pass will be $31 for adults and $21 for children. Passes for both days will be $47 for adults and $35 for children. All military will receive a one-day pass at a discounted rate of $28.40. More details can be found on the Mountain Health Arena website at www.mountainhealtharena.com.
These races in Huntington are part of the 2023 Tri-State Arenacross Indoor Series schedule. Races will be at five different venues across the Tri-State with a total of 10 races.
For race information and a schedule for this leg of the Tri-State Arenacross series, visit “TRISTATEMX” on Facebook.
