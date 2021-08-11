Evans’ hearing moved to Sept. in Capitol Riot case
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plea hearing set for Tuesday for former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans, of Wayne County, has been moved.
Evans, 36, of Prichard is accused in a District of Columbia federal court of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the nation’s Capitol.
In a request to move the date, an assistant US attorney wrote that while the sides remain engaged in plea negotiations, Evans’ attorney has not been admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia Federal Court and needs time to complete the process to do so.
The hearing has now been moved to Sept. 10.
Kenova UMC Preschool is enrolling for fall
KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (aka The Training Station) is enrolling now for the fall 2021 session.
The Training Station Preschool is located at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St. in Kenova. Its program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. The motto for The Training Station Preschool is “personalized learning in a loving environment.” The goal is to motivate and prepare children so their first year in public school will be an easy and pleasant adjustment.
The preschool is enrolling 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds. Another 2-year-old class has been added due to increasing enrollment, and the 3-year-old class is nearly at capacity.
Any students who are not eligible for kindergarten this year due to the state age requirement (5 years old before July 1) would be eligible for KUMC’s 4-year-old program.
For more information or an application form, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab, or visit the Facebook page (Kenova United Methodist Church or KUMC Training Station Preschool) and leave your name and phone number.
Those interested also can call the church office at 304-453-1112.
Seabee veterans group seeks new members
HUNTINGTON — The first and only chartered U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America (SVA) Unit in West Virginia, based in Huntington, invites all Seabee veterans to consider joining the organization.
Huntington SVA Island X-1’s veteran members join together to share in the pride of their service, while providing public support to charitable organizations.
The group meets monthly for informal dinner meetings with spouses and guests at different area restaurants. They also enjoy family outings such as picnics, parades and holiday parties.
Annual membership fees are $20. While enrollment officially ran from July 1-30, enrollments are accepted at any time throughout the year and members are committed to nothing but fellowship.
Veterans from other military branches are also welcome to join as non-paying associate members.
Applications and more information can be obtained by calling Island Secretary John Turner at 304-453-1474.