Hatten reunion set for Aug. 7KENOVA — The 76th annual Hatten Reunion is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the new Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School in Kenova.Family and friends are welcome. Due to COVID, we will be celebrating 75 years of the Hatten Reunion.Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Buffet style dining will start at 1 p.m. For more information, call Theresa Hatten Jackson at 606-928-8312.Wayne Dems to meet ThursdayWAYNE — The Wayne County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Wayne County Courthouse.The purpose of the meeting is to elect new officers and fill positions of District 2. Other official business will be conducted as needed.