Ohio parents welcome first baby of 2023
HUNTINGTON — Kix Amos Mannon is the first baby born in 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He was born at 1:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of Gallipolis, Ohio.
This is Clagg’s second child. He was 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 19½ inches long.
“We like the birthday 1-1-23 because his dad is a firefighter and that used to be his unit number,” Clagg said.
The hospital gave the family a gift basket to celebrate having the first baby born in 2023 at Cabell Huntington.
There were three other babies born on New Year’s Day.
Area students named to FSU president’s, dean’s lists
Two students from Wayne County are among more than 1,000 students to be recently honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester.
Fairmont State University has released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.
Zara Harold was named to the President’s List while Joshua Merritt and Laney Whitmore were named to the Dean’s List.
Christmas bird counts underway in region
CHARLESTON — Members of the Handlan Chapter of the Brooks Bird Club took to the Davis Creek area to participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a tradition that has been going on for 123 years in more than 20 countries.
The National Audubon Society conducts the counts yearly between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. This is the 123rd count.
Participants look for all the birds they can find in a specified area on the selected date and report their findings back to their compiler.
More bird counts are planned around the state, according to www.brooksbirdclub.org.
In the Huntington area, Cabell and Wayne county birdwatchers will perform their count on Monday, Jan. 2. For more information, contact David Patick at 304-633-4450.
384 Water Bottle part of Blenko Glass contest
MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. will host a photo and art contest as part of its seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14.
To enter the contest, email a high-quality photo of an original work featuring the famous 384 Water Bottle to art@blenko.com with the subject line “2023 Water Bottle Contest Entry.” The original work can be a painting, fabric art, mosaic or any other visual medium.
Submissions must be received by Jan. 6 to be considered. Participants may submit up to three entries. Previous winners are welcome to join but are not eligible to win. The winning entry will be produced as a full color postcard crediting the artist. The winner will also receive a $100 Blenko Glass gift card.
Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and scored based on the following criteria: originality, creativity, use of the 384 Water Bottle and quality of the digital photo/scan/image of the work.
All photo submissions will be visible online on the PollUnit page starting Monday, Jan. 17. Once submissions are visible, online voters will be allotted six “dots” to vote with.
The 384 Water Bottle is an 85-year-old design. It comes in two sizes, 16 and 36 ounces, and nine colors.