Memorial Tree lighting service set foe Dec. 5
KENOVA — The annual Kenova Memorial Tree Lighting Service is set for Dec. 5 beginning at 7 p.m.
The event, hosted at Kenova United Methodist Church, will feature a service with live music and tree dedications as well as a community walk to the location of the city tree where it will be lit in a ceremony.
Free parking for holiday shopping in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — For those shopping in downtown Huntington, the City of Huntington and Pullman Square will offer free parking on certain days throughout the gift-buying season.
Free parking will be at metered spots only in downtown Huntington and at Pullman Square to encourage holiday shopping on the following days:
- Friday, Dec. 2
- Friday, Dec. 9
- Friday, Dec. 16
- Saturday, Dec. 24
Normal charges will still apply at parking garages.
Modern ‘Nutcracker’ set for Dec. 9-10
HUNTINGTON — Studio 301 will present its first production of “The Nutcracker” with a new way of dancing through the classic story.
Studio 301 dancers and other Tri-State dancers will take the stage to perform a version of “The Nutcracker” in styles like ballet, jazz, acrobatics, baton, modern, tap and more.
The performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City Hall.
The production is part of Studio 301’s series of story shows that retell classic stories in a new, modern way. Any dancer is welcome to participate in these shows at almost no cost.
All of Studio 301’s story shows are not-for-profit and are a way for dancers at any level to get the chance to perform on stage.
Studio 301 is located in Chesapeake, Ohio, and is owned by Kenzie Buchanan, who opened the studio in 2020 at 16 years old.
For more information on Studio 301’s programs and to purchase tickets, visit studio301dance.com.
Christmas Market set for Dec. 3 in Wayne
WAYNE — The Wayne Community Center will be full of Christmas cheer and local vendors Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of a free event.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. the public is welcomed to attend the free entrance Christmas Market which will feature a full house of 35 vendors.
Items will include local crafts, local products and more just in time for those looking to complete their holiday shopping while also supporting local business.
Deadlines set for HD photo reprints
HUNTINGTON — Photos are always a great gift — especially for those who are difficult to buy for.
The Herald-Dispatch offers a gift gallery that includes more than 100 photos called “Scenes from the Tri-State,” which are professionally shot photos of everything from Blenko Glass to Marshall sports. There also are 100 photos in the “We Are Marshall” section and 33 Marshall University football championship reprints from 1992 to the present (prints are $25, and framed prints are $50).
Browse the galleries at http://herald-dispatch.mycapture.com/mycapture/.
Prices start at $6 for a 4-by-6, and print sizes go up to 16-by-20. Professional framing is available. Or you could order a photo gift of a mug, mouse pad or more.
Place your order by the following dates to ensure Christmas delivery:
- UPS Ground: Friday, Dec. 11.
- UPS 3 Day Select or UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 17.
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Friday, Dec. 18.