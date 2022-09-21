Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington’s Greek Fest returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON — After shifting to a grab-and-go format during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington will welcome visitors in person for the 2022 Greek Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.

