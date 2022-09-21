HUNTINGTON — After shifting to a grab-and-go format during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington will welcome visitors in person for the 2022 Greek Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.
This will be the 40th year for the event, which invites members of the community to experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and the Orthodox Christian faith. While food and drink becomes the focal point of the event, the festival also features church tours, shopping, music and dancing, and popular pastries to-go.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church is located at 701 11th Ave. in Huntington.
Walk to End Epilepsy takes place Oct. 2
HUNTINGTON — The Walk to End Epilepsy is set for noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with the walk taking place between 1-3 p.m. at Ritter Park.
In collaboration with the Huntington Children’s Museum and the Tri-State Art Association’s Art in the Park event, there will be vendors, food trucks, hands-on museum activities, a Purple Pumpkin Patch where children can paint their own pumpkin, a face painter, balloon artists and musicians.
There will be information regarding medicines and devices available to help people learn how to live with epilepsy.
WV State Farm Museum’s Fall Fest set for Oct. 1, 2
POINT PLEASANT — The WV State Farm Museum’s Fall Festival will feature antique farm equipment, quilting, black smithing, apple butter, music and merchants.
There is also a church service scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at the replica Zion Lutheran Log Church.
“The Farm Museum is truly a treasure for those who love West Virginia’s rural heritage,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “The buildings, equipment and displays are a fascinating look at days gone by. We encourage your family to plan a staycation around the State Farm Museum.”
The festival is open 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the museum is located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62.
Candy donations for Safety Town event sought
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police and Fire departments are taking donations of sealed candy bags ahead of the Safety Town Safe Trick or Treat.
The event is Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted until the Trick or Treat.
Sealed candy bags can be dropped off at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., or at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.